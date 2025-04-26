Tina Knowles Clears Up Beyonce's Pregnancy Rumors and More in Bombshell Memoir

Tina Knowles dropped her tell-all memoir, Matriarch, and a few truth bombs! Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother used her book as a medium to set the record straight on various wild stories her family had been subjected to over the years.

“Now is the time,” Tina said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “People have so many misconceptions about my family, and I wanted to tell the story myself and not have anyone else tell it,” she added.

Besides being the mother of the Grammy winner and Solange, Tina is also a grandmother to their kids. She revealed that the idea for the memoir came from her instinct to protect her grandchildren, including Solange’s son Julez Smith, 20, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

She was worried that one day, they would read the stuff people wrote about the family on the internet, including the “lies” and rumors. However, the memoir is not entirely dedicated to telling the stories on behalf of her daughters. “They’ve got their own stories to tell,” Tina added.

One of the rumors she dismissed was that of Beyoncé’s fake pregnancy. She recalled how the bizarre story made her helpless.

“It was the worst because I couldn't say anything,” she told People magazine. The pop star was accused of faking her pregnancy with her daughter Blue Ivy, something Tina found extremely “painful” to deal with.

She told the outlet that her family are the most precious people to her. So, to hear and see people writing horrendous stuff about them felt horrible. Tina thought that the remarks tainted the thing she thought was most sacred in the world.

In the memoir, she also details things like Solange’s pregnancy at 17, sneaking around with her ex-husband after their divorce and her breast cancer treatment in 2014.