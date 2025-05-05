Beyoncé Stands by Mom Tina Knowles Amid Cancer Diagnosis and Memoir Release: ‘You Deserve It’

As the mother of Beyoncé, Tina Knowles is reaching new heights as an author. The highly acclaimed pop singer was recently seen celebrating her mother's achievements. Taking to social media, the Crazy in Love songstress shared a sweet post, along with an intriguing poster.

For those who do not know, Tina Knowles has released a memoir, Matriarch, which has earned a spot on The New York Times’ bestseller list. Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate her mom's accomplishment.

As seen in the post, the If I Were a Boy singer shared a poster announcing Matriarch's position on the NYT bestseller list. “Matriarch is officially a No. 1 New York Times bestseller,” the image read. Beyoncé captioned it, “The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!”

Touched by the sweet gesture, Tina Knowles jumped into the comments to thank her globally loved daughter, writing, “Thank you, my baby,” followed by a heart emoji.

For those unaware, Tina Knowles released her memoir, Matriarch, on April 22, 2025. This week, the book topped both the NYT's hardcover nonfiction and combined print & E-book nonfiction lists.

In her memoir, the businesswoman covered many well-known topics but offered deeper insights and clarifications. Tina Knowles shared her experiences of raising Beyoncé and Solange from babies and reflected on their incredible journey to becoming two of the biggest stars in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles also opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis last July, which led to surgery in late 2024 to remove a tumor. She shared how her daughters supported her throughout this challenging time.

Reflecting on the experience, Tina recalled that Beyoncé “took it well, staying positive … I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision,” while Solange reassured her, saying, “We are going to take care of this.”

Matriarch by Tina Knowles is now available on shelves.

