Tina Knowles Reveals If She Scolded Granddaughter Rumi During Beyonce’s Tour, Know What She Said

Tina Knowles is not afraid to spill the truth! After a video went viral, the speculations buzzed all around that she scolded her granddaughter, Rumi, onstage during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. Now clarifying the same, the businesswoman and Matriarch book author spoke about this with Gayle King.

Knowles stated that people have penned all sorts of “narratives” about the moment, and it was actually “real.” She stated, "I mean, it's real life, you know? Grandmas don't play."

While answering the question of whether she was scolding Rumi, the author said that it was not that. She added that it was just that Rumi was reaching for the microphone because she wanted to say something, which was noticed by Knowles.

The author added, “But she was pulling, and I was like, 'Oh God. That's all that needs to happen is the mic hits her in the face, and they say Beyoncé hit her in the face with the mic'."

This proves that she flawlessly follows her grandma's dutie, no matter where she is. As far as the Cowboy Carter tour goes, the clips from the show are going viral, and the Beyhive can't keep their calm over the same, as many have been talking about her dance routines and amazing outfits.

When Knowles arrived at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles in March, she told E! News about how Bey balances her worldwide stardom with being a mother.

The author simply stated that her daughter always prioritizes her three kids (Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir), whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, above everything else. She said, “They are always her first priority,” adding, “no matter what else is going on.”

