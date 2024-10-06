Meghan Markle Rocks Red Gown While Attending Children's Hospital LA 2024 Gala As Surprise Guest; DEETS

Meghan Markle never fails to prove to us that she is a true fashionista on any occasion. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday, October 5.

The Gala occurs in every two years and honors the hospital's patients and the pediatric workers. During her visit, she donned a red Carolina Herrera gown that had a slit. Markle wore matching colored footwear.

However, this was not the first time she wore this stunning dress. Back in 2021, she effortlessly looked stunning in this same outfit at the Saute to Freedom gala in New York. During the LA event, her husband, Prince Harry was not in attendance.

According to People magazine, Markle snapped pictures with the families of child hospital patients. She has also been seen crouching down to take pictures with children while talking with them.

According to the publication, the Duchess of Sussex also conversed with the nurses from the hospital and took selfies with them. Later, a staffer took her out of the event through the side door. She also reportedly conversed with individuals who stopped her while being escorted out of the grand event.

Apart from the Suits actress, the Gala was also attended by many other influential celebrities, including Kaley Cuoco, Jimmy Kimmel, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Hanks, Sky and Mark Hoppus, Al Yankovic, Demi Lovato, and Molly McBearnet

Advertisement

Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner hosted the Gala alongside acclaimed producer and writer Chuck Lorre with the former professional boxer, Sugar Ray Leonard and his spouse Bernadette, per the outlet.

As far as her husband goes, Prince Harry was reportedly spotted in Lesotho on October 1 to address the HIV/AIDS problem in South Africa.

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the pair settled in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Since then, they have been quite busy with their own ventures and public visits. Prince Harry has been focused on his philanthropic work through his visits, while Meghan Markle is preparing to launch her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and is also getting ready for her upcoming Netflix show.

ALSO READ: Who Is Liz Hatton? All About Teen Photographer Battling Cancer Who’s Going Viral For Her Interaction With Kate Middleton