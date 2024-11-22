Meghan Markle Says 'Every Single Holiday Is A New Adventure’ With Husband Prince Harry And Their Kids; DEETS

Meghan Markle revealed her holiday plans involving her husband, Prince Harry, and her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that every year since getting married and then having kids, her holidays have turned into adventures. In her conversation with Marie Claire, the Suits alum shared that she wouldn’t have it any other way because every coming year has been better with her children and the Duke.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Markle shared that while the celebrations are often low-key at their residence, she makes sure that all are together and enjoying each other’s company.

The former royal member went on to reveal, “At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet.” She further added, “But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

The Duchess further added that often the family celebrates with the actress’ mother, who lives near the former royal members in California. Markle went on to say that her mother has been a great support to the family four and further claimed that “being close to my mom is great.”

She added, “I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key.”

The mother of two shared that she spends her Thanksgiving quite similar to those living a normal life. She revealed that after dinner, all the invited members come together to play games, sing and dance, and have fun.

The formal royal also added that after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have come into her life, “Every single holiday is a new adventure,” and the kids have created “magic.”

After taking an exit from the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their firstborn moved to California. While the Duke often visits his home country, Markle last flew down to the U.K. was after Queen Elizabeth’s passing away.

