Polo Trailer: Prince Harry’s Newly Produced Docuseries Is Set To Release On Netflix; Check Out Release Date

Prince Harry’s first produced project, Polo, is set to release on Netflix by the end of this year. The streaming platform has dropped the first trailer of the docuseries, which has been produced by Archwell Productions, a company handled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The show will show behind-the-scenes of the intense game played on a horse. Ahead of the first preview of the series, Prince Harry released a statement obtained by People Magazine, which revealed that the five-episode series will take the audience on a tour of high-stakes moments before the game.

The statement read, “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor.”

The former royal member went on to add, “We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport—and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

As for the trailer, the clip opens with a voiceover saying, “Imagine going on a horse at 35 miles an hour as someone is coming at you full speed.” As the trailer proceeded, he went on to say, “It’s the adrenaline that goes through your body—it's addicting.”

The preview shows the personal and professional lives of the athletes, and the host goes on to say that while it is a sport for strong men, it is also a sport for sexy men, as it includes “dirty, sweaty men riding.”

As the trailer ends, the words, “For Legacy. For Courage. For Glory.” appear on the screen.

Apart from the Archwell Foundation, Boardwalk Pictures came on board to fund the series.

Additionally, Netflix too dropped a statement sharing the details of the docuseries, wherein the stories of a young athlete come to light. As for the athletes featured in the show, one of the good friends of the Duke, Nacho Figueras, talked about his struggles of getting the game and competing with other players.

Polo will be available to stream on Netflix from December 10.

