Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Calls Fan Backlash ‘Extremely Vicious’ in New Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, are back in the spotlight with the release of Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson.

The hour-long documentary, directed by Dan Reed, follows up on their allegations first made in HBO’s Leaving Neverland in 2019. The new film explores the backlash the two men faced and their ongoing legal battle with Jackson’s estate as per PEOPLE.

Robson and Safechuck have been vocal about the threats and criticism they received after coming forward. "It's fricking terrifying," Robson said in the documentary.

"The reaction of the whole world, angry Michael fans and media, a certain amount of them can be extremely vicious." Safechuck added, "The scope of what happened was like the thing I was most afraid of."

Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim Jackson sexually abused them as children. In Leaving Neverland 2, Safechuck recalls Jackson allegedly telling him, "Your life would be over if people knew." He also describes waking up to Jackson saying he had performed oral sex on him.

Jackson’s estate has denied all allegations. In April 2023, attorney Jonathan Steinsapir stated that they remained fully confident in Michael Jackson’s innocence, saying the accusations went against all credible evidence and independent corroboration. He added that they trusted the truth would ultimately prevail, leading to Jackson’s vindication once again.

Robson testified in Jackson’s defense during his 2005 trial, denying any abuse at the time, while Safechuck had also testified in Jackson’s favor in 1993.

Both now claim they were groomed to stay silent. Robson admitted that he had been genuinely afraid, recalling Jackson’s warning that if anyone ever found out, both of them would go to jail.

The documentary includes clips from Robson and Safechuck’s 2019 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they talked about their experiences. Robson said that Winfrey understood what he and Safechuck had been through. As a survivor of abuse herself, Winfrey showed support for them despite facing backlash.

However, Jackson’s family and fans have strongly defended the late singer. In a 2019 interview with Gayle King, Jackson’s brothers and his nephew Taj stated that the accusations were driven by financial motives. A Jackson supporter in the new film claims that the controversy is entirely about greed and money.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.