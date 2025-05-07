Modern Family Star Ariel Winter on Ugly Side of Fame and Online Bullying: ‘Totally Damaged My Self-Esteem’

Modern Family fame Ariel Winter opened up about her traumatic childhood. The actress, who played the role of Alex Dunphy for 11 years in the sitcom, shared the ugly side of growing up in the industry while constantly having the camera in her face. In a conversation with People Magazine, Winter revealed that she was often targeted, which was why she had to move out of L.A.

Advertisement

The sitcom star shared that she was constantly under media scrutiny and was trolled online for her body and appearance as she grew up in front of the audience's eyes.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Winter explained, "It was just everywhere." She further added, "It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat slut. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem."

The actress would have managed to fit into the industry and deal with the scrutiny if she had the support of her family. Unlike other children, Ariel did not have a stable childhood.

She was in a constant tiff with her mother, whom she went on to accuse of abuse. At the age of 14, the actress was shifted out of her house and under the care of her elder sister, Shanelle Gray.

Advertisement

Further in her talks, Winter revealed, "I went on to have a great rest of my teenage years thanks to being under her custody." She continued, "It's a really deep, painful, sore, sore part for me that's so much deeper and bigger than I've ever felt ready to talk about."

Despite having a traumatizing childhood and experiencing the worst of the industry, Ariel Winter shared that she has not left the industry and still loves acting. The actress revealed that she will soon start a podcast and a cooking show.

ALSO READ: Ariel Winter’s Weight Loss: How the “Modern Family” Star Lost 30 lbs