‘My Own Obituaries!’: Sir Ian McKellen Reflects On The Time He Fell From Stage During His Recovery

It was a harrowing time for Sir Ian McKellen and his fans when he fell off a London stage back in the month of June. However, the good news is that the legendary actor is making a speedy recovery, during which he has reflected back on the time talking about how he felt following the accident.

The fabled actor from The Lord of the Rings stated he felt “ashamed” after he fell from the stage during a fight scene and also that he felt as if he had let down the audience watching the play, for which the actor still is in guilt.

While talking to Sky News, the actor who has managed to win hearts from his portrayal of Magneto in the Fox’s X-Men series stated that he is ready to hit the stage again as he is physically fit. During the same interview, the actor, however, reflected that he is dealing with the incident emotionally.

Further talking, Sir Ian McKellen mentioned that he will take three months off instead of a huge gap of six months while stressing on the fact that at his age he doesn't have much time left when he could be on stage.

Talking about the time he had met with the horrible accident, the Good Liar actor went on to add, "There was such a hoo-ha in the press, it was as if I'd died and I was reading my own obituaries!”

While his followers who like his live performance on stage will be missing him a lot for a few more months, Sir Ian McKellen had come forth to promote his onscreen role in the movie The Critic during the interview.

In his upcoming epic, the Mr. Holmes actor plays the character of a powerful London theatre reviewer. The story will be set in the 1930s and will also star Gemma Anderson, who plays the role of a struggling actress lured by McKellen’s character into a blackmail scheme.

Sir Ian McKellen had met with the accident while performing the Player Kings play. Following his fall from the stage, the star was taken to the hospital, and the audience was evacuated from the West End theater.

Following the shocking event, even the evening show had been canceled. The incident occurred during a fight scene that also involved Henry Percy. The highly acclaimed actor had fallen from the stage on June 17, 2024.

The Critic will hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

