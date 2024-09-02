Will Ian McKellen Consider Reprising His Gandalf Role In Andy Serkis’ Upcoming The Lord Of The Rings Films? Actor Says 'They Better Be Quick’

Ian McKellen has worked in many critically acclaimed movies throughout his career and has earned numerous awards. Even at 85, the legendary actor shows no signs of slowing down, as he recently revealed that he might consider reprising one of his beloved characters, Gandalf, for the upcoming Andy Serkis' Lord of the Rings movies. Read on further to know more details!

Ian McKellen played Gandalf, a powerful and wise wizard in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, and then returned to play the role in the Hobbit prequel trilogy. In a recent interview with Big Issue magazine, McKellen talked about his health and recovery. In June, the actor lost his footing during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London. He told the outlet that after the incident, he had left feeling "weak physically" and doing exercises.

During his candid conversation with the publication, the actor also shared his thoughts on whether he would consider reprising his character of Gandalf the White for the forthcoming films LOTR film projects. The actor mentioned, "Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating," adding that he can't say anything more about the subject.

The Stardust actor said he had recently been told that there will be more movies in the franchise involving Gandalf and that "they hope that I’ll be playing him." The 85-year-old actor added that he does not know when it will happen or what the script will entail, noting that it's "not written yet, so they better be quick!”

In another recent interview with BBC News, McKellen mentioned that he has no desire to retire from his acting career, noting as long as his legs, lungs, and mind allow him to, he will continue acting. However, he also mentioned he is considering taking the "rest of the year off."

The Critic actor further told the publication that he has no intention of letting anyone else play Gandalf in the new films, saying, "I'm not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it."

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery announced in May 2024 that Andy Serkis would direct and star in two new Lord of the Rings films. The first movie, currently titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is expected to be released in 2026.

Ian McKellen, who has remarkably portrayed Gandalf in the original Lord of the Rings, films might reprise his role, which would undoubtedly leave fans of the franchise thrilled, but for that, we will have to wait and see.