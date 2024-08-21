‘Saved My Ribs And Other Joints’: Ian McKellen Remembers His Fatsuit as a Lifesaver During a London Stage Act

It appears that actor Ian McKellen, 85, got lucky when he fell during a performance in London without sustaining serious injuries. The actor recently talked about how the fat suit he wore at the time had saved him from harm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor conversed with Saga magazine and stated, "That saved my ribs and other joints," adding, "So I've really had a lucky escape." The actor starred as John Falstaff in Player Kings (Henry IV, Parts One and Two) at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

While performing in the play on June 17, the actor slipped and fell during a scene that involved a fight. The crowd heard McKellen cry out before the audience was evacuated, ultimately leading to the show's cancellation.

While speaking with the publication, the acclaimed actor stated that in the scene, his foot got caught in a chair. As he attempted to shake it off, he started to slide on some newspapers scattered on the stage "like he was on a skateboard."

Medical professionals stated that the actor would eventually make a full recovery, but the rest of his performances were canceled, including a UK tour of the same production. Actor David Semark replaced McKellen in the role.

The Lord of the Rings star elaborated that he was still recovering and was currently wearing neck and wrist brace. He shared, "My chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist are not yet mended," adding, "I don't go out because I get nervous in case someone bangs into me, and I've got agonizing pains in my shoulders due to my whole frame having been jolted."

The star further stated that he did not feel "guilty," but the accident disrupted the entire production. The actor feels "shame," and he had hoped that he would be able to rejoin the play on tour, but he could not.

According to the outlet, the veteran star is being looked after by his next-door neighbors. The star expressed that he could not manage without his friends. The actor mentioned that if his friends had not been there, he would have had to employ someone to help or go to a convalescent home "for a spell."

