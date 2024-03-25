Will Pauley Perrette Return To NCIS As Abby Sciuto? CBS' David Stapf Addresses Possibility

CBS executive responds to speculations about Pauley Perrette's possible return to NCIS as Abby Sciuto. With the NCIS universe evolving thanks to spinoffs featuring classic characters from the parent show, conversations about who else can return are dominating speculations. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are leading NCIS: Europe, while Mark Harmon is working on NCIS: Origins. Perrette's comeback status is particularly interesting given Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray's active roles.

Will Perrette Return To NCIS?

In a recent interview with Deadline about the evolving NCIS universe, CBS Studios President, David Stapf was asked about the idea of Pauley Perrette's return as Abby. It's no secret that Perrette's NCIS exit was mired with controversy, which makes this trickier to navigate than other former cast members coming back. Nonetheless, the executive is optimistic about the idea.

Stapf said, "Not a bad idea. We haven’t talked about it or thought about it. We love Pauley, and she’s always welcome in any of the NCIS franchise, but it hasn’t come to us from the writers and/or from her. I kind of was kidding when I said, it’s not a bad idea but it’s genuinely not a bad idea, she was a beloved character."

NCIS referenced Abby in Ducky's tribute episode, featuring a flower arrangement sent for Dr. Mallard. Abby worked closely with David McCallum's character, making her involvement better than not. The easter egg was better than not having her involvement. Despite Sciuto's complicated exit from NCIS, the show explained Abby's resignation, making it easier for her to return.

Advertisement

Abby left NCIS after MI6 Agent Clayton Reeves' death, and she returned to England to start a charity. Tony and Ziva can recruit Abby to help them in NCIS: Europe, where they and their daughter Tali will be on the run. Abby can also return with a special cameo if he is still based in the area.

However, Perrette did publicly say that she would never work on NCIS again after her conflict with former co-star, Mark Harmon. It has been years since her departure from the show, and it's curious if her stance has changed. In any case, Harmon is no longer a cast member in the main series, although he remains involved with his spinoff. At the very least, if Perrette decides to return as Abby, she won't have to interact with him.

Abby was a strong and caring member of the team, despite her goth preferences. Her childlike wonder and bubbly nature made her a favorite among the team. Her relationship with Gibbs was special, and her relationship with Perrette and Harmon was a source of disappointment. Stapf may have prevented Abby's return to NCIS, but it could have been a significant factor in her character's development.

Despite the complication, CBS must still try to sort out the situation to see Abby on NCIS again. If the franchise is staging a reunion among Gibbs, Tony, Ziva, and even McGee and Palmer, it would be odd not to have her with them, considering how much she loved working with arguably NCIS's best team iteration. Otherwise, a solo cameo could also suffice.

A brief about Pauley Perrette's career

Pauley Perrette is an American actress and singer. Perrette has worked in television and film, mostly doing commercials, voice-overs, music videos and short films. In 2001, as a recurring character introduced in season two of Special Unit 2, she played Alice Cramer, the Unit's public relations person. She landed her most prominent role, that of Abby Sciuto, an eccentric forensic scientist, in NCIS.

Perrette's initial appearances as the character were in two episodes of JAG aired in spring 2003; these served as a backdoor pilot and introduced the characters. She has since appeared as Abby in two 2009 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as in two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans in 2014 and 2016.

Advertisement

In addition to acting, Perrette is a poet and author. In 2007, she began production on a documentary about U.S. civil rights attorney and author Mark Lane. Entitled Citizen Lane, it was completed in 2013.

In a 2005 interview with Craig Ferguson, then host of The Late Late Show, Perrette said she has had a lifelong crime obsession. She was an undergrad student in sociology, psychology, and criminal science. She started her master's degree in criminal science before her career in the entertainment industry.

In the 2010 Performer Q Score, Perrette tied in the top three alongside Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman. She was also the only woman to make the top 10. Perrette began appearing in television commercials for Expedia.com in late 2010. She made a guest appearance as a judge on season four, episode six of RuPaul's Drag Race. As of winter 2018, her Q Score[vague] was 44, giving her the highest score of all current female television actors.

Perrette played the lead role as Jackie in the CBS sitcom Broke, which aired in 2020. May 2020, Broke was cancelled after one season. On July 7, 2020, Perrette retired from acting.

ALSO READ: How Did NCIS Say Goodbye To David McCallum's Ducky? Here's What We Know About The Special Episode After Actor's Death