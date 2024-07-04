Josh Hartnett Says 'People of Chicago' Are Reason His Cameo In The Bear Season 3 Didn't Get Spoiled; 'Unwritten Rule...'

Josh Hartnett surprised fans with a cameo in the middle of season three of The Bear. The 45-year-old actor was added to the cast as Frank, Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) ex-wife Tiffany’s (Gillian Jacobs) new fiancé.

Even before perusing through the script, Hartnett admitted that he wanted to work with his old friend and creator of the show, Chris Storer. And thanks to the tight-lipped city of Chicago, nobody got to know about it beforehand.

Josh Hartnett's secret cameo in The Bear, season 3

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he also praised Storer’s precision as a director while stating that his process is trusted by the cast, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

Additionally, Hartnett credited the city of Chicago, where The Bear was filmed, which kept his appearance a secret. According to him, people living there are sensitive about spoiling it because they love the show so much.

It was interesting for him to tell only his parents and some close friends about it due to his quiet way of life and absence from social media.

He told the news outlet, "I felt like the city of Chicago was really protective of The Bear. People there love that show, and it feels like it’s an unwritten rule that you don’t spoil it." He added that it's quite fun to have that last-minute reveal.

Furthermore, he loved how close-knit everyone on set was, describing the atmosphere as hanging out with friends at school and creating something fun together.

All about The Bear Season 3

About his role and the story that follows, he said he was curious to know what kind of person Tiff moves on to after Richie. He said, “The guy’s got to be relatively confident.” He also stressed the need for opposition to Richie’s character. Upon receiving the script, he was absolutely delighted by the interaction between the two characters.

In its third season, Carmy (White), Sydney (Edebiri), and Richie struggle towards finally making their beef stand-turned-fine-dining establishment called The Bear into fine dining.

Season 3 also includes guest appearances by John Cena, among others, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Will Poulter, and Olivia Colman. The third season of The Bear is now available on Hulu

