New 9-1-1 Spinoff: ABC Greenlights Show After Lone Star Cancellation; DEETs

ABC announced 9-1-1: Nashville, the newest addition to the popular first-responder drama franchise, will air in the 2025-26 TV season. The spinoff follows the success of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, making the franchise's third series.

According to reports from Deadline, 9-1-1: Nashville will be executive-produced and written by franchise co-creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, and 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. The original 9-1-1 co-creator Brad Falchuk, along with star Angela Bassett, will also executive produce the series. ABC has ordered the spin-off show directly into the series, skipping the pilot process and accelerating production.

Lone Star, which featured Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, was canceled in September 2024 after five seasons, with its last episode airing on February 3.

Tennessee Entertainment Commission executive director Bob Rains was excited about the show's arrival. He stated that regional officials are keen to see the production happen. The active principal photography will begin in May. He continued that the show would create long-term job opportunities and pump money into the local economy.

Rains told Nashville Tennessean that the show's team "really felt like Nashville was the right place to have the next one after Austin. We've been extremely supportive with them in conversations and working with our partners at the Visitors and Convention Corp. and the mayor's office."

"A TV series like this will go out to 500-plus vendors across the city. The show, Nashville used 500 to 1,000 vendors on each season. And because this is 9-1-1: Nashville, it's also a good tool for tourism," Rains stressed.

Variety reported that Murphy and Minear had been looking for a new spinoff following the cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Murphy announced in October 2024 that financial issues made the continuation of Lone Star on Fox impossible. The franchise had previously weighed options including Las Vegas and Hawaii before picking Nashville, following on from mooted tax breaks.

While the casting information and plot remain under wraps, the show will reportedly follow the personal and work lives of a team of Tennessee first responders, carrying on the signature mix of high-stakes action and human drama that has characterized the franchise.

The original 9-1-1 series is still a staple on ABC, with its eighth season currently airing on Thursdays at 8 PM ET. Meanwhile, fans can stream 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu.