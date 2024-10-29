'He’s Cool And Calm': Nicholas Hoult Gushes About Working With 'Hero' Clint Eastwood In Juror #2

Nicholas Hoult recently reflected on working with Clint Eastwood at the American Film Institute Festival’s premiere of their most recent film Juror #2 which might be the 94-year-old director’s last-ever film. Hoult expressed his excitement in getting to work with the director who he considers as one of his heroes. For The Great star, it was a dream come true.

Juror #2 is a legal thriller that follows a character who is a juror on a murder trial and has pivotal moral issues that could decide the outcome of the trial. In the film, Hoult plays the role of the juror, Justin Kemp, while Toni Collette stars as Faith Killebrew, Gabriel Basso as James Sythe, and Zoey Deutch takes on the role of Ally Kemp.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult expressed his enthusiasm to work with Eastwood referring to it as a ‘dream come true’ because he watched his movies while growing up. He also said that there are cliche sayings about never meeting one’s heroes, however, Eastwood is an exception because he is calm, funny, and charming, making it a pleasure to meet with him.

The Menu star said, "They always say don’t meet your heroes, but this is a case where it’s amazing to meet your heroes because he’s cool and calm and collected, he has an ease about life and with people and a charm and a glint in his eye and always a cracking sense of humor."

While praising Eastwood's passion and commitment to the work he does as well as his openness, inviting nature to the audience and collaborators, and the sense of community, Hoult added, "[Eastwood] cares about what he’s creating, he trusts the people around him and he trusts the audience too."

Toni Collette, who took on the role of the trial’s prosecutor, also praised and remarked that she would have done anything for Eastwood and called him a “dream director.” Speaking with the outlet mentioned above, the Hereditary star recalled the wonderful atmosphere on the set and pinpointed the openness and closeness of the entire cast and crew to each other.

Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, J.K. Simmons, and more opens in select theaters on November 1, 2024.

