Nicole Kidman Honors Late Mother Janelle Ann Kidman, Calling Her A 'Major Guide' In Life Little Over A Month After Her Passing

Nicole Kidman continues to honor her mother after losing her in September. In a recent interview, the actress spoke highly of her mom, calling her her mentor in life.

“My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did,” the Special Ops: Lioness actress told Extra recently.

Kidman has not only praised her mother following her passing; she has always expressed her appreciation. In a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the actress spoke about her mother's impact during her formative years. She told the outlet that the fire within her to pursue a career in acting was a gift given to her by her mom, who carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity as well.

Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away at age 84 last month, also significantly influenced Kidman’s style. In November 2023, Kidman told People that her mother was actively involved in her fashion choices for major industry events. She revealed that her mom and grandmother loved beautiful clothes and were skilled in embroidery and knitting, which inspired Kidman’s own fascination with fashion.

Kidman learned of her mother’s passing on September 7 while in Venice for the Venice Film Festival. She left the prestigious event immediately to be with her family.

Kidman was awarded the Best Actress prize for her role in Babygirl at the festival. During what would have been her acceptance speech, director Halina Reijin read Kidman’s statement to the audience, in which she expressed shock over her mother’s passing and dedicated her accolade to her.

Following the news, Kidman’s family received an outpouring of condolences from fans and supporters, leading the actress and her sister, Antonia Kidman, to thank people in a joint Instagram post on September 12. The update featured a slideshow of photos of their late mother and family.

“My sister and I, along with our family, want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” Kidman and Antonia wrote. Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, also thanked fans for their messages of condolence during his performance on Today on Wednesday, October 30.

