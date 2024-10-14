Did Nicole Kidman Push Salma Hayek During Paris Fashion Week? Viral Rumor Explored

An allegedly heated moment between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek sparked speculation online following the video shared from the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30.

The video shows the two stars posing for photos, but what follows has fans talking. Did Nicole Kidman push Salma Hayek's hand away? Let's go into the viral rumor and what netizens are saying.

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, and Katy Perry appear in a brief video posing together during the Balenciaga fashion show. As a photographer requests one more photo, Hayek appears to use her hands to direct Kidman, who was facing away from the camera, into position for the shot.

That is when the moment of speculation arises. Kidman is seen grabbing Hayek's hand and pushing it away, before quickly kissing Perry on the cheek. Kidman then says a few words to Hayek and walks away as seen in the video.

The video sparked discussions on social media, with viewers questioning whether Kidman's action was intentional or simply a misunderstanding. After Kidman walks away, Hayek can be heard saying, “Yes, please. Advice,” to which a voice, thought to be Kidman's, says, “You don’t need it.” Hayek responds: "I do." These statements are only speculation of a possible tension between the two stars.

Netizens had different opinions on the issue. Some argue that Kidman was taken by surprise by Hayek's movement, while others believe the exchange might have underlying tension.

“It looks like Kidman was annoyed, but maybe she just didn’t realize Hayek was helping,” one Twitter user wrote. Others responded with comments such as, “Why the awkwardness? They’re both professionals.”

It's worth noting that Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance since her mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, passed away in early September. Kidman recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the support she and her family got throughout the difficult period.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," Kidman wrote in a heartfelt post. She also thanked her fans for keeping her family's privacy.

Some have claimed that Kidman's emotional state influenced her brief exchange with Hayek, suggesting she was overwhelmed by the situation. The actress, who had traveled back to Australia to be with her family, returned to the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, which may have added to her emotional load.

