'I Told Her, When She Was 16 She Was Allowed': Nicole Kidman Talks About Daughter Sunday’s First Fashion Show

When you have a stunning woman as a mother, you’re bound to follow in her footsteps and replicate her vibe, right? Just like Nicole Kidman's daughter, who couldn’t wait to make her fashion show debut with her stylish mom.

In a Vogue Australia interview published on Aug. 2, Kidman spoke about her daughter Sunday’s first-ever fashion show. She shares Sunday with her husband Keith Urban. "That’s what I told her: when she was 16, she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time."

"That was her foray into it, and that was it," she continued about the Balenciaga event. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It’s a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her," she added.

Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman's younger daughters both made their red carpet debut in April 2024 with their parents at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where their mom was the evening's honoree. At the event, the actress joked, "You'll have to ask them," when PEOPLE asked how her teenage daughters felt about joining her to celebrate her success.

Nicole Kidman is the proud mother of four kids: Bella, Connor, Faith, and Sunday. Out of whom Sunday Rose is set to weave her career in the filmmaking industry. According to PEOPLE, Kidman's father first suggested the name Sunday in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed. The couple, who proclaim Sunday as their "favorite day," clearly agreed.

Kidman's daughter Sunday also adopted a Southern accent in addition to picking up her parents' Australian accent a little bit. This happened purely because when Sunday was young, the family relocated to Tennessee.

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016. "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

Sunday has had a passion for music since she was a little girl, according to Kidman's old interview from 2010 with PEOPLE when she was just 2 years old.

We cannot wait to witness Kidman's daughter light up the screen with her presence soon!

