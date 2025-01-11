Nikki Glaser Hilariously Confirms She Was ‘Pissed’ For Not Hosting The Golden Globes When Taylor Swift Attended; DEETS

Nikki Glaser engaged in a fun banter with one of the users on social media, who pointed out that the actress-comedian would be pissed over not hosting the Golden Globes when Taylor Swift was in attendance. Glaser took the stage this year as the host of the award ceremony, while she would have wished to be approached last year when the Grammy-winning singer took a seat in the audience.

One of the users pointed out on X, "Do u think Nikki Glaser is pissed that she hosted this year instead of last year when Taylor Swift was in attendance.” Hilariously responding to the tweet, the actress wrote, "Oh you know I was!"

Apart from making a mark at the Grammys, Swift has also received nominations at the Golden Globes in the previous years. However, in the past year, the Karma singer appeared at the awards night to promote her Eras Tour movie, which went on to become a big hit, just like the tour.

Previously opening up about her Eras Tour experience, Glaser revealed to People Magazine, "I want to be clear that we're including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch.”

She further added, "I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with."

Taylor Swift concluded the Eras Tour in December 2024.

