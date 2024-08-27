Olivia Munn Got a ‘Grocery Store’ Cake for John Mulaney’s Birthday, Months After Her Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn revealed on her Instagram story that she bought ready-made cakes for John Mulaney’s 42nd birthday. The photo featured two cakes: one with chocolate frosting and "Happy Birthday" written on it, and another with white frosting and "John John" inscribed, both adorned with four red candles.

Munn humorously remarked, “I didn't have the energy to make a (bad) birthday cake this year, so I went to the grocery store.”

Olivia Munn shared multiple Instagram Stories about John Mulaney’s birthday cakes, including this year’s and last year’s. With Justin Bieber’s Sorry playing in the background, she posted a picture of a ruined cake from the previous year, decorated with sprinkles and candles that read "Happy Birthday." The video features a collaboration with their son, Malcolm Hiệp.

Earlier, Munn shared a video where Malcolm, their son, defaced the cake by making an indentation and reaching for the knife. In an Instagram Stories clip, Munn joked, “I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out," adding, “Like and subscribe for more baking tips” in the caption.

Despite the cake's less-than-perfect appearance, Munn humorously called it a “delicious success.” Malcolm’s sweet birthday message to his mom added a heartfelt touch: “Happy birthday, Mommy!” Munn replied, “Oh my gosh! Thank you so much; you’re the sweetest,” and encouraged Malcolm to say, “I love you, mama,” to which he responded, “I love you so much.”

Following Munn’s birthday, she and Mulaney had a low-key wedding ceremony at a friend's home in New York State, with just Malcolm and a witness present. The simple ceremony reflected their preference for a private and intimate celebration.

