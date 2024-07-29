Olivia Newton John's Nephew Reveals The Late Star Filmed An Unaired Pilot For His Show; Says It Felt Like 'Positive Nostalgia'

Emerson Newton-John recently shared heartfelt memories of his aunt, Olivia Newton-John, during an unaired episode of his show, Celebrity Car Crush. The previously unseen footage shows Olivia in one of her final roles before her death at age 73 in August 2022.

Emerson told E! News that, despite her declining health from breast cancer, Olivia's youthful spirit shone through during production. He described her obvious joy and excitement, which made the effort to create the show worthwhile.

A closer look at Olivia’s driving

Olivia was surprised with a 1975 Volkswagen Bug, her first car after moving to the United States. Her reaction was one of delight as she recognized the car and realized how long it had been since she had driven a manual transmission vehicle.

Emerson explained that due to her weakened physical condition and the long time since she had driven a manual, she was unsure whether she could start the car without stalling.

Olivia, however, drove the car flawlessly and error-free, exceeding everyone's expectations. The flawless execution and her driving skills astounded Emerson and the crew. Regardless of when the show airs, he said that the experience proved that all the time and money spent on it was worthwhile.

Emerson's tribute: Olivia's driving memories and legacy

Emerson emphasized that Olivia's sincere excitement and sentimental responses gave the video a unique touch and emphasized the memory-worthy quality of the occasion as well as the authenticity of Olivia's feelings.

Emerson shared video clips of his late aunt Olivia, highlighting their time together in her Volkswagen Bug. In one video, he is seen laughing and high-fiving her while she drives. Another clip shows Olivia explaining why she chose the Bug. She wanted a convertible but couldn't afford one, so she chose the "cute, convertible" Bug to drive around Malibu.

The footage also shows them having fun together, driving through the countryside, walking in a field, and standing by the car. Emerson complimented Olivia's driving skills and said it was a lot of fun. He told E! News that Olivia's explanation about the car gave fans a glimpse of her true self that they hadn't seen before.

Emerson observed that, despite her wealth, Olivia preferred not to display it with flashy possessions. He explained that she drove "normal" cars, such as two Ford Explorers from the 1990s, to avoid attracting attention. Her goal was to blend in rather than stand out with extravagant items.

