Did Leonardo DiCaprio Make His Met Gala Debut? Details of Titanic Star’s Secret Visit with GF Vittoria Ceretti Revealed

Met Gala is one big platform for all the stars, be it from the fashion industry, the musicians, or those who have amused us on screen. Well, this year, the first Monday of May became even more special as reports suggest that Leonardo DiCaprio made his Met Gala debut.

While the actor was not seen on the Red Carpet of the event, he had joined his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Advertisement

As per a report by PEOPLE, they had obtained a photo by Vogue that showed the two celebrities having a good time at the aforementioned venue.

Looking at the picture, the actor from Killers of the Flower Moon was seen giving a sly smile while also trying to cover his face from the cameraman inside. As per the outlet, Leonardo DiCaprio had worn a fitting outfit that went well along with the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme of this year’s Met Gala.

The actor from Catch Me If You Can had worn a sleek suit and matching bowtie.

Coming to the date of Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti set foot on the stairs of the biggest night in the fashion industry wearing a navy Moncler x EE72 dress.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025 Celebrations Continue in After-Parties as Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and More Celebs Stun in Gorgeous Ensembles

Meanwhile, the model was seen wearing the same dress at the event, however, without the long train and oversized hood. It is crucial to know that Vittoria Ceretti had accessorized her outfit with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were romantically linked since August 2023. The news first surfaced when Page Six released the picture of them walking around Santa Barbara, California. They were even said to have been enjoying iced coffees and ice cream cones back then.

Not too long in the future, the couple was noticed to have been spending time at the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan. They were joined by Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025 Creates History Hours Before the Main Event, Raises Record-Breaking 31 Million USD