One Tree Hill’s Paul Teal Passes Away At The Age Of 35; Actor’s Fiancée Confirms With An Emotional post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a tragic news piece today, Paul Teal, who was popular for his role in season 7 as Josh Avery on One Tree Hill, has died at 35. The news of his death was confirmed by his fiance, Emilia Torello, on her social media.

In her post, she did not mention the cause of death but Emilia reportedly told TMZ that in April, he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. The actor bid adieu to the world seven months after that at a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She shared a post on Instagram that consisted of a black-and-white picture of the late actor and herself. In the photo, she is seen giving him a kiss on his cheek and he is smiling while looking at the camera. In the caption, Emilia revealed that he died on November 15, Friday.

Emilia called him, “The most loving, self-disciplined, driven, inspirational, and thoughtful," person. She said that he was her “soulmate, my soon-to-be husband, my rock, and my future.”

She further said that the late star filled her lungs with laughter, butterflies in her stomach, and her heart with love. Emilia expressed that her fiance was taken very soon, in a way that he bravely fought without failing.

She shared that although a part of her died with him, she promised to fight to explore the happiness in life as hard as he fought to live each day.

At the end of the post’s caption, Emilia added, “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

His brilliant career trajectory also includes his work in Dynasty, USS Christmas, The Walking Dead, Fear Street Part 2:1978, and Descendants: The Rise of Red. Apart from that, he also showed the magic of his acting in theatre productions like Rent, Newsies, and Sweeney Todd, Notebook (musical production). Teal will also be reportedly seen onscreen in Starz’s upcoming show titled The Hunting Wives.

Teal’s death has shocked many people, including the people he worked with. The One Tree Hills star, Bethany Joy Lenz, who shares screen space with him and also directed him in the same show, took to her Instagram and shared an emotional tribute post remembering her co-star.

The actress said that he was someone who, without even trying, "lit up a room." She talked about her heart being heavy and said that the late performer was “shy, funny, and incredibly comfortable on stage.”

Lenz further expressed that he was too young to pass away and said that his time here was like "summer romance” for everyone who knew him.

