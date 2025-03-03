Oscars 2025: Diane Warren Continues Her Losing Streak at Academy Awards For 16th Time

Diane Warren is a pure legend. However, the songwriter recently lost another time during the recently held 97th Academy Awards. The musician has still maintained her long-standing status of being one of the most nominated Academy Award contenders.

This loss of Warren during the March 2 event came after the previous 15 times she had been nominated for the awards but couldn't become a winner. For those who do not know, the artist has been nominated across 37 years, and yet another time missed out on an opportunity to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

This time, Diane Warren was nominated for the H.E.R.-performed Six Triple Eight soundtrack, The Journey. Losing this time has only pushed Warren to continue on the path of losses in Academy Awards history.

Talking about the winner in the aforementioned category, it was El Mal, which happens to be a signature song from Emilia Perez. Collecting the accolade, songsmith and Oscar winner Camille stated that the track denounces corruption. The creator of the song, Clément Ducol, thanked the controversial Best Actress nominee, Karla Sofía Gascón, while sharing his words on stage.

Diane Warren has come up with highly interesting numbers for movies as well as pop music over the years. Some of the titles under her belt include tracks for films like Burlesque, then Armageddon (Aerosmith's I Don't Want to Miss a Thing), Pearl Harbor (Faith Hill's There You'll Be), and The Hunting Ground (Lady Gaga's Til It Happens to You).

Warren has even worked on DeBarge's Rhythm of the Night, while also working with Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me and Toni Braxton's Un-Break My Heart, as well as on Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time.

Besides Warren, it is the sound professional, Greg P. Russell, who has been nominated for the Oscars 17 times, however, had no luck in winning it yet.