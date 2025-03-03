Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison Beats Out Cynthia Erivo, and Karla Gascon to Win First Best Actress For Anora; Says 'I Will Continue..."

Mikey Madison won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Anora at the 2025 Oscars. She beat out strong contenders, including Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Fernanda Torres, and frontrunner Demi Moore.

Madison’s win was a surprise, as Moore had dominated the awards season with her role in The Substance. However, Madison gained momentum after winning the BAFTA and the Independent Spirit Award.

Anora, directed by Sean Baker, follows a sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian billionaire. The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Before Anora, Mikey Madison was known for small roles in Scream and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Baker wrote the role specifically for her, and she delivered a performance that won over audiences.

On stage, Madison expressed her gratitude. “This is very surreal,” she said. “I grew up in LA, but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.”

She thanked her family, including her twin brother, Miles, calling him her “best friend – not that you have a choice.” She also acknowledged the Brighton Beach community.

Madison used her speech to recognize the sex worker community, a message she had also shared at the BAFTAs. “I will continue to support you and be an ally,” she said.

She added that meeting all the incredible women was one of the highlights of the experience. She ended with, “This is a dream come true. Or am I going to wake up tomorrow?”