Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody BEATS Timothee Chalamet, Wins Best Actor For The Brutalist; Bags 2nd Academy Award of His Career
Adrien Brody wins the Best Actor award for The Brutalist at the Oscars 2025. Read on to know what the actor said.
Adrien Brody takes his second Academy Award as he wins the Best Actor trophy for The Brutalist. In 2003, he became the youngest actor to ever bag that award.
Brody beat Timothée Chalamet, who was also a contender in the category for portraying Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he thanked god, saying, "Thank you, God, for this blessed life."
Brody went on to reflect on his career as an actor, adding, "Acting is a very fragile profession." He said that being in this profession taught him that "it can all go away."
"What makes this night so special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I still get to do what I love," Brody added.
The Brutalist actor also thanked his parents for creating "a strong foundation of respect and kindness" for him. He said, "They've given me the strength to pursue this dream."
Meanwhile, The Brutalist has been a top contender this awards season, leading the Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods. Besides bagging the Best Cinematography Oscar, the film's lead, Brody, also took home the Best Actor award.
Brody portrayed Lázló Tóth, a Holocaust survivor who moves to the United States, with the plot revolving around thirty years of his life.
Apart from Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody also beat Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo, and Ralph Fiennes in the best actor category.
