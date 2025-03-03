Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez Jokes About 'Leaking' Her Own Music; Says 'You Can't Hear...'

Selena Gomez has been having a great 2025 so far, professionaly, and personally. Her film Emilia Perez has gained much critical acclaim, and Only Murders in the Building is on an all time high, Gomez's love life has taken a turn for better too, as she recently got engaged to Benny Blanco. But some die hard Selenators want to know if the actress will ever go back to music?

During the Oscars' Afterparty, she had a quick chat with Variety's report who wanted to hear about her plans for new music. She amusingly replied, "You can't hear about new music." But she hinted at possibility of some brand new melodies might be coming fans' way. Selena Gomez joked, "We're doing it, we're leaking it ourself."

The former Disney star had a litlle banter with the reporter who called her out on her previous statement that she wan't going to focus on music for awhile, to which she adorably replied, "I know I tricked you."

Back in Feburary Gomez had made it clear that music wasn't her first priority currently. During a moderated conversation at Santa Barbara International Film Festival she revealed she was "ready to just focus on" acting now. She continued, "I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way... I don't know."

For people who aren't aquainted with 32 year old's career, she's always have had one hand in acting and another in music, since her Disney days, she's managed both aspects of her career, however at one point she did make a name for herself in music rather than on screen.

From the looks of it, while Selena is enjoying her time acting, new music might be on the cards soon.