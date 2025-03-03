Oscars 2025: Why Was Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey Not Present at Hollywood’s Biggest Night? Co-Star Jeff Goldblum REVEALS

The Oscars 2025 brought together a grand ensemble of Hollywood big names. However, one presence that was missing from the event was of Jonathan Bailey. What happens to be a point of interest is that his film, Wicked was nominated within 10 categories in the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, it was Jeff Goldblum who spoke to E! News and explained why the co-star from the highly acclaimed musical was a no-show for the epic night.

"He's on stage right now in England, doing Richard II," the actor from Thor: Ragnarok mentioned. Further talking about his skills, Goldblum added that Bailey happens to be a master of acting and an “eighth-degree black belt actor."

Jeff Goldblum then went on to state that he adores Jonathan Bailey and that he has performed with perfection in Wicked, and even spoke of the Bridgerton star’s next adventure.

Bailey is next set to appear on screen along with Scarlett Johansson in the highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth.

Talking during the March 2 award ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Jeff Goldblum further mentioned, "I'll be the first person in line to buy tickets. I'll see it many times," while also calling it an all star lineup.

For those who do not know, Wicked: Part One earned 10 nominations in the 97th Academy Awards, which includes Best Supporting Actress, Costume Design, and several others.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey’s absence was even noticed at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards as he had to act in Richard II back then as well. Interestingly, for the SAG Awards, the star was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category for Wicked, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Wicked as well as in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a drama series category for Bridgerton.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in June 2025.