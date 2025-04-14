OTT Releases This Week, April 14 to 20: From Mysterious The Glass Dome To The Light and Magic Season 2
If you can't wait to learn about the top new releases hitting OTT platforms this week, check out these exciting titles set to be available on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others.
OTT platforms always give us the best outings to binge on. Here are this week's best releases.
Netflix:
The Glass Dome (Season 1)
Release Date: April 15, 2025
This one is a limited series about Lejla, a criminologist who experiences haunting trauma after her daughter goes missing.
Project UFO
Release Date: April 16, 2025
This one here is about a small town ufologist who is working to uncover the origins of an alleged UFO sighting. Get ready to dive into nostalgia.
Ransom Canyon
Release Date: April 17, 2025
Ransom Canyon happens to be a Romantic Drama starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and more.
iHostage
Release Date: April 18, 2025
What if you are in an Apple store and a gunman enters it? Be ready to face the unbelievable in iHostage.
Hulu:
No Man's Land: Complete Season 2
Release Date: April 16, 2025
A thrilling mystery surrounding Antonie Darman's quest to unravel the details of his presumed dead sister is what No Man's Land brings forth.
Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Release Date: April 16, 2025
An Anime telling the story of the future. The tale is from 2242, where Kana meets Noir as she loses her memory.
Prime Video:
Leverage: Redemption (Season 3)
Release Date: April 17, 2025
This story is about the Hitter, the Hacker, The Gritster, and the Thief. With the power of technology, they take on a new villain.
Paramount:
The Carters: Hurts to Love You (Docu)
Release Date: April 15, 2025
This show will give you an intimate look at a family thrust into the spotlight. Get ready to be mesmerized by Aaron and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys.
Disney+
Light & Magic (Season 2)
Release Date: April 18, 2025
The series in question comes from the grand imagination of Lucasfilm Ltd. It will recount the history of the motion picture visual effects company from the era of 1975.
