Pamela Bach Hasselhof's Daughter Was 'Yelling, Screaming, Crying' After Discovering Mother's Body Amid Her Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff, actress and former wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, was found dead in her Hollywood Hills residence on Wednesday evening in a suspected suicide. She was 62 years old.

According to the Daily Mail, neighbor Hiromi Osiecki said paramedics arrived at the house around 9 p.m. A young woman, believed to be Bach Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff, 32, was later seen moving back and forth between the house and the street in distress. She was visibly crying and yelling, and at one point, she said she wanted to get her car.

Osiecki told the outlet, "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying, ‘I just want to get my car.’"

Later, she walked out of the house with police officers, looking visibly shaken, while others tried to comfort her. Osiecki and her husband, John, recalled that Hayley had lived in the house with her mother about a decade ago.

Advertisement

"A little later, she came out with the police. I heard her crying, and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her into the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times," Osiecki added.

The couple also mentioned that emergency responders had visited the residence many times over the years, though they were unaware of the reasons. Osiecki said she had seen Bach two days earlier when she was outside taking out the trash. At the time, she had seemed depressed.

However, her sudden passing came as a shock. John, Osiecki's husband, remembered Bach as "chatty" and someone who "would talk to a lot of people when she walked her dogs."

Advertisement

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff and David Hasselhoff were married from 1989 until 2006. They had two daughters, Hayley and Taylor Hasselhoff, 34. The Baywatch actor acknowledged the family's loss, stating that they were grieving in private while appreciating the public's support.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or a serious mental health crisis, please reach out to a doctor, mental health professional, or a trusted organization for immediate help. Many helplines and resources are available to provide support.