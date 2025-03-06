Who Was Pamela Bach? Exploring David Hasselhoff’s Ex-wife and Actress’ Life Amid Her Death at 62

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff, an actress and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has passed away by suicide at the age of 62.

Family members became concerned when they did not hear from her and asked for a welfare check, according to law enforcement officials. According to TMZ, emergency personnel arrived at her residence around 10 PM on Wednesday, where she was discovered unresponsive.

They declared her dead at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot to her head. As per the outlet, no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Bach originally hailed from Tulsa, Oklahoma before moving to Los Angeles in 1985. She starred in several television programs in the late 80s including T.J. Hooker, Knight Rider, The Fall Guy, Cheers, Baywatch Nights, Throb, Sonny Spoon, and more. She also starred in Baywatch as a café owner, Kaye Morgan, for a decade.

Her debut film was Francis Ford Coppola's Rumble Fish (1983). Some of her other movies include 1985's Appointment with Fear, 1988's Nudity Required, 1998's Route 66, 2000's Castle Rock, and more.

In the wake of the news, David Hasselhoff posted a message of sorrow on behalf of his family, wishing for privacy during this tough time.

The Baywatch actor told TMZ, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Pamela Bach and David Hasselhoff were married for 17 years. They first met on the set of Knight Rider. They were together from 1989 till their divorce in 2006. Pamela is survived by two daughters she shared with Hasselhoff.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.