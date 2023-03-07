Paris Hilton opens up about her family’s reaction to her leaked tape: My mom just crumpled into bed

Paris Hilton has finally opened up about her leaked sex tape.

For the unversed, in the year 2000, Paris, who was 19 then, and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon filmed their intimate moments. However, the video was later leaked online without Paris’ consent and permission. The media personality finally opened up about the unfortunate incident in her upcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir. USA Today shared an excerpt from her book where she talked about her feelings about the same. Read on to find out.

Paris Hilton opens up about her leaked sex tape

As per USA Today, in her memoir, Paris shared that she does not remember much about the fateful night, except for the fact that Rick wanted to make a videotape while they made love.

The 43-year-old recalled Rick telling her that if she did not make it, he would easily find someone who would. Paris thought that it was the worst thing to be dumped by an adult man because she behaved like a 'stupid kid' who did not know to play grown-up games.

She further revealed that she was told that no one else would ever see it.

Paris Hilton shares her family’s reactions to the leaked sex tape

Paris Hilton also revealed her family’s reaction after the sex tape leaked. She said that her mom simply crumpled into bed, while her father was quite humiliated and angry. She said that he was trying to call lawyers and spin doctors over the phone, trying to do any possible damage control. On the other hand, Paris said, that her brothers felt weird and could not look at her.

Paris Hilton’s memoir will hit shelves on March 14.

On the other hand, coming to her personal life, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child recently in January. The American media personality took to her Instagram space to share the wonderful news with fans, friends, and followers. She also revealed that they have decided to name their newborn son Phoenix.

