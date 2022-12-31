Paris Hilton releases new version of her hit song Stars Are Blind; 7 top songs of pop star you shouldn't miss

Paris Hilton , the renowned American media personality has created quite a stir in the music world with her brief yet much-talked-about career as a pop star. She presented some of the most memorable songs of the Y2K era. Especially the popular number 'Stars Are Blind' which was released in 2006, has a strong fan base even after 16 years of its release. Interestingly, Paris Hilton has now surprised her fans across the globe by releasing a new version of Stars Are Blind.

Interestingly, Paris Hilton added that she is planning to resume her career as a pop singer in 2023, and more new music is coming on the way. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she wrote.

On December 30, Friday, Paris Hilton announced that the 'refreshed' version of her 2006-released hit number Stars Are Blind is finally out, with an Instagram post. Along with a special note for her fans and followers, the pop star also shared a picture and videos of her new album and its advertisements from the New York Times Square, on her Instagram handle. "Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version).” Check it out exclusively on @AmazonMusic. This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," wrote Hilton in her post.

The new version of Stars Are Blind

As per the latest reports by People, Paris Hilton has re-recorded her voice for The Stars Are Blind refreshed version, which is now taking the internet by storm. She has also reunited with the music producer Fernando Garibay, who originally produced the track, for the new version. The song was the lead track of the pop star's self-titled album Paris which was released in 2006. The track charted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, let's have a look a Paris Hilton's 7 top songs that you shouldn't miss...

1. Nothing in this world

The final single from Paris Hilton's self-titled debut studio album Paris, which was released in August 2006. The song, which was written and produced by Lukasz Gottwald aka Dr. Luke, was aired among the Top 40 mainstream radio in the United States on August 28, 2006. In the song video, Paris Hilton parodied the teen flick The Girl Next Door, as he played a starlet who is adored by a teenage neighbour. The song received over 15.5 Million views on YouTube over the years.

2. Turn It Up

Another much-loved single from Paris Hilton's debut album, Paris. The song was written by Jeff Bowde, Dorian Hardnett and Scott Storch. It went on to grab the number one position on the Billboard Hot Dance Club play chart.

3. Come Alive

Come Alive is a popular song that belongs to Paris Hilton's unreleased second studio album in 2013. The song was written and produced by Hilton herself, along with Afrojack. Lil Wayne penned the additional lyrics. "For me this song is so catchy and fun the way it moves from pop to a true dance number," said the pop star in a chat with Rolling stone, after the release of the single. Even though the song was disliked by the critics post its release, it eventually emerged as a mass favourite.

4. High Off My Love

This 2015-released number was recorded by Paris Hilton and featured American rapper Birdman. The song, which was originally slated to be released in January 2015, was delayed multiple times due to undisclosed reasons, and finally got leaked online before its official release. However, High Off My Love was praised by the critics unlike Paris Hilton's previous songs.

5. B.F.A

B.F.A aka Best Friend's Ass, which was produced by the Belgian producers duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike featuring Paris Hilton, was released in 2019. It featured famous reality tv star Kim Kardashian, along with a few other popular names.

6. I Need You

Paris Hilton released I Need You, which she co-wrote with Michael Green and Simol Wilcox, in 2018. The song was an adapted version of one of Hilton's singles that was leaked in 2010. However, she revealed that she re-worked its lyrics before releasing it officially in 2018 as a dedication to her fiance Chris Zylka.

7. Do Ya Think I'm Sexy

This is another underrated Paris Hilton song, that was released in 2006. The song was a 'refreshed' version of the Rod Stewart song of the same name, which was originally released in 1978.