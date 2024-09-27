People's Choice Country Awards 2024: Dasha Reflects On Navigating Newfound Fame, Says 'It's Been Up And Down'

Dasha is surely making sure to give importance to her mental health. The singer recently opened up to People magazine during this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards about navigating her newfound fame.

She conversed with the aforementioned publication on the red carpet on September 26, Wednesday and said, “It's been up and down these past few months; I have had to learn how to balance my mental health as a human mixed with being an artist.”

She continued, “I've had a pretty busy schedule and I've had to learn, 'Oh, I need to make time to go play pickleball and go ride my horses because that's just as important as going and writing that song.'”

The songstress shared that she had the epiphany about prioritizing her “heart, my health and my soul.” She learned that one is still a human at the end of the day and one cannot let themselves “get lost in the image.”

She expressed being grateful that her hard work paid off and described her attendance at the awards show as “surreal.”

The singer shared that if someone had told her a year prior that she would be at the Opry attending the aforementioned award show with five nominations, she would tell that person that they were lying to her. She expressed her gratefulness to her fans and the “country community.”

Advertisement

Dasha has been nominated for New Artist, Best Music Video, Best Female Song, and Song of the Year for her hit track titled Austin.

While previously talking to the outlet in April, she talked about the process that went down while penning Austin. She stated that she was sad in that entire situation and she had a lot of anger to get out. She mentioned really desiring to write a track channeling it because she needed some assistance in that area.

The Even Cowboys Cry vocalist shared that the guitar was played by Adam Windler on the song and the rest of the track flew effortlessly.

This year's People Choice Country Awards aired from Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on September 26 on NBC and Peacock.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Lady Gaga Thought Taylor Swift Was 'Full Of S***' Before Having A Complete Change Of Heart