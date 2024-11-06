President Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, is expecting her first baby with her husband, Peter George Heermann Neal. She made the announcement on Election Day, November 5, by sharing a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after the couple’s White House wedding, which made history as the first-ever for a grandchild of a sitting president.

Naomi Biden revealed her pregnancy with a sentimental post on Tuesday, coinciding with Election Day. She shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her baby bump adorned with a voting sticker. “(we) voted,” she captioned the photo, adding American flag and upside-down smiling face emojis.

Naomi's joyful reveal follows her and Peter’s marriage in November 2022, where they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Their wedding, attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, was an unforgettable moment for the Biden family.

Naomi and Peter’s wedding last year was a historic event. It was the first wedding for a presidential grandchild to take place at the White House and the first ceremony on the White House grounds in nearly a decade.

The previous wedding held at the presidential residence was in 2013 when presidential photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.

The ceremony was private but filled with meaningful touches. Naomi, a Columbia Law School graduate, was walked down the aisle by both her parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. A source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that her bouquet of Lilies of the Valley honored her mother’s family tradition.

Naomi and Peter had announced their engagement in September 2021 and confirmed earlier in 2022 that they would marry at the White House.

Naomi Biden, who resides in Washington, D.C., is deeply connected to her family. In a 2021 interview with PBS NewsHour, she talked about how central her grandfather, President Joe Biden, is to the family dynamic.

She explained how they make decisions as a family. “He’s made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we’re all together,” Naomi said. “I don’t think there’s been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven’t decided as a family.”

