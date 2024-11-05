Hunter Biden Talks USD 18M Legal Bills at Hollywood Parties Ahead of Sentencing; Report

Hunter Biden, son of the former U.S. President Joe Biden, has reportedly become a regular feature in the party circles in Hollywood as he waits for court judgment for multiple legal controversies which are set to be heard next month in October.

According to Page Six, the previous week, Biden, while at a party in Los Angeles, was heard stating that he is quite anxious listening to comments regarding his legal fees and the infamous scandal regarding Ukraine. The outlet's insider said, "Hunter Biden was trying to explain his history and problems to guests at a party in LA."

According to one of the insiders of the aforementioned outlet, Biden was quite open about how much he owes in legal fees; his lawyer’s fees now total approximately 18 million USD which incorporates payments made for the investigations currently going on, his alimony, custody wars and other charges.

Biden’s son Hunter has come under scrutiny for several allegations including legal troubles over tax fraud, violating US arms laws as a drug addict as well as suspicions related to foreign business activities.

It would seem that despite all the issues that appear to surround him, the wealthy circles in Hollywood seem to embrace Biden as he is said to have a large number of engagements lined up where the hosts of different events simply cannot wait to have him over.

Biden's accrued legal costs are said to stand at more than 10 million USD in the last five years, and as recently mentioned, this could even be more than 18 million US dollars. As per the source, Hunter was caught saying, "I have $18 million in legal bills, and my cases are hanging over my head."

In June, Biden was convicted of possessing weapons while addicted to drugs the details of which together with a gun case verdict will be delivered on 12th December, followed by tax case sentencing on December 16th, where he admitted to nine charges of 1.4 million USD tax evasion.

President Joe Biden has stressed not to issue a pardon to his son. Meanwhile, Donald Trump said recently in an interview that he would look at the possibility of not letting Hunter Biden off the hook if he comes to power.

