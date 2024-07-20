Prince Harry Shows Gratitude To Dominic Reid, Who Steps Down From CEO Position Of Invictus Games After 10 Years

Prince Harry has been in charge of the Invictus Games since the beginning of the events in 2014. While the Duke of Sussex closely observes the ceremony and the planning that goes behind the organization, his friend, Dominic Reid, served as the CEO of the Invictus Games for ten years. On Thursday, Reid stepped down from his position, and the former royal member released a statement sharing how grateful he is to his friend for his leadership.

In the statement, Harry mentioned Reid’s “tireless efforts” that helped the organization develop and advance in their efforts to change the lives of wounded army personnel for the better.

Statement released by Prince Harry

In a statement released on Thursday, Prince Harry expressed his sincere gratitude to Reid for elevating the Invictus Games to the top level and establishing connections with 23 nations to improve the lives of injured and wounded service members. The Duke's statement revealed, “Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives.”

It further read, “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”

Reid announced his decision to step back from the position of CEO on Thursday in a separate statement release. The former head of the Invictus Games shared that he had the best time working closely with Prince Harry and helping to make the lives of army veterans easier.

Prince Harry honored at the EPSY awards ceremony

Prince Harry was honored at the EPSY Awards, where the Duke of Sussex was presented with the Pat Tillman recipient honor. The former member of the royal family thanked the family of late Pat Tillman in his speech. The prince said, “I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel across 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.”

He continued, “This award belongs to them, not to me. That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes, and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this in front of people like you.”

Meghan Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, for the award ceremony.

