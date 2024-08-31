Is Prince Harry Hoping For Reunion With King Charles? Here’s What Royal Expert Claims Amid The Duke’s England Visit

Prince Harry has been in the U.K. for his uncle, Robert Fellowes', funeral, alongside other members of the royal family. While at the venue, the Duke of Sussex was in close proximity with his brother, Prince William, and the monarch, King Charles.

Though Prince Harry did not initiate any conversation with the Prince of Wales, he hopes to reunite with his father. Harry last met with the head of state in February following the latter’s cancer diagnosis. At the time, the monarch had revealed that he personally had informed his sons about his health conditions.

While speaking to the InTouch Weekly magazine, the royal journalist, Dan Wooton, stated that even though the father-son duo has not been in touch as often, the monarch was quite concerned after Prince Harry’s Netflix deal was canceled.

Wooton shared, “Charles is concerned about Harry losing the Netflix deal and coming cap in hand, asking for a cash handout if they meet for his son’s hoped-for reunion.” The journalist also claimed that the concerns come amid Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment, which has left him physically weak.

King Charles has been under a lot of load from various headquarters, and the Archbishop as well, who has asked the head of state to reconcile with his son. A source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed to the media portal, "Phone calls have not been returned, and the in-person meeting after his cancer announcement was moved to Clarence House instead of Sandringham so that it could be limited to less than half an hour between Charles and Harry."

Wooton also added in his conversation that Prince Harry's presence in King Charles's life is important for him to get better quickly. "In recent months, Charles, with wise encouragement from [Queen] Camilla, has finally realized dealing with Harry is a hindrance to his recovery," said the royal journalist.

Meanwhile, the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry persists and has been quite evident. The brothers have been at odds since the latter stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 and moved out to California with Meghan Markle and his two kids.

