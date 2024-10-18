'Ran Into Him By Chance': Liam Payne Fan Recalls Last Encounter With 1D Alum At Niall Horan's Concert Days Before His Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s sudden death has been one of the most shocking events of this year. His fans are grieving his passing globally. However, there were some fans got a chance to interact with him days before his death as he attended his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert.

Noelia, a fan of Payne, conversed with People magazine about the encounters she had when the singer was in Buenos Aires. She told the outlet, “I ran into him by chance. I had found out on Twitter that he was here for Niall’s show.”

Noelia shared that they clicked pictures together. She said that she waited for the late singer to approach them, and they took photos with all the fans. She added that the One Direction alum spoke with them, hugged, and cracked jokes as well.

For the unversed, the Strip That Down singer attended Horan’s show at the Movistar Arena on October 2. Noelia recalled that he waved, danced, and cheered at the location.

She said that when Horan began singing one of their band’s tracks, everybody looked at Payne, who seemed like he was enjoying himself. According to Pop Crave, videos and photos of the late vocalist at the concert, captured by the attendees, have been going viral online.

Noelia further revealed to People magazine that the fans came to the hotel, and there he captured pictures with everybody. She continued that there was nothing that was not usual or “strange” about his behavior.

But she did mention that the Bedroom Floor singer was “asked to leave the hotel because fans were constantly gathering at the door, bothering other guests.” As per the outlet, Payne stayed at an apartment that Noelia said may have been of his friend’s.

She said that during his stay there, he went out on dinner and captured photos with fans who waited outside, and he was open to doing so with “full of love.”

Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. As per the publication, he fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where he was staying at the time, situated in Buenos Aires.

