What Health Issues Did Liam Payne Have? Inside One Direction Star's Medical History Following His Passing At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction and death.

Liam Payne's passing has left fans around the world in disbelief. While many are familiar with his achievements and romantic life, fewer are aware of the personal challenges he encountered, particularly the health struggles he dealt with since birth.

According to NewsX, Payne opened up about his kidney problem in One Direction's book, Dare To Dream– Life As One Direction. In that, he shared that he was born three weeks early and kept on falling ill.

He shared that up until he was 4 years old, he was always in the hospital getting tests done, but the doctors were not able to find out what the issue was. They eventually found out that one of his kidneys was not functioning properly and it was "scarred."

The vocalist revealed that he got 32 injections in his arm in the morning and the evening in an attempt to get better. Payne said that he still had both kidneys, but one of them did not work, so he had to be mindful not to drink a lot, including drinking water, and had to keep himself as healthy as possible.

According to Hollywood Life, last year, the late singer revealed on Instagram that he was ill with a kidney infection and informed his fans about postponing his tour in order to recover from it.

Apart from this, he had also been vocal about his addiction to alcohol. In 2021, he revealed on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that during the initial period of his career while in One Direction, he struggled with addiction to alcohol.

He said that the day the band broke up he was grateful and expressed being aware that many people would be "mad" at him for saying that but he said that he needed to "stop" or it "would kill" him.

He further recalled that in the band the "best way to secure" them, because of how huge they got, was to lock them in their rooms.

He shared that the room had a minibar and he thought, "I'm just going to have a party-for-one, and that seemed to carry on for many years of my life. Then, you look back at how long you've been drinking, and you're like, 'Jesus Christ, that's a long time.'"

The Bedroom Floor singer was pretty vocal about his issues with mental health as well. Back in 2023, Payne shared videos on his Instagram stories talking about his "conditions" diagnosis, without going into further details about it, per the outlet.

He then said, “I know in my last video I mentioned I’d been diagnosed with a couple of conditions and, not to go into too much detail, but one of them I have is, there’s a lot of manic things in my life, which you guys saw.”

The singer also talked about his sobriety, saying that on the other side, he felt like he would lose it during those very low moments. He mentioned having some incredible individuals around him who took care of him. Payne admitted that there were times when he was not fully present.

The musician passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 in Argentina. He was found outside a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

