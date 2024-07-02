‘Ready For Our Favorite Holiday’: Christina Hall's Son Hudson Smiles Next To Fourth Of July Fireworks

Hudson, Christina Hall's 4-year-old son, can't contain his excitement for the Fourth of July, his 'favorite holiday'. On June 30, the HGTV star posted a heartfelt photo to her Instagram Stories. Hudson is seen proudly standing next to a large pile of fireworks in the photo as per PEOPLE. Hudson, dressed in a white T-shirt, Yoda Crocs, and gray shorts, exuded joy. "Ready for our favorite holiday," Hall wrote in the caption.

Hudson is Hall's son with ex-husband Ant Anstead

Hall has two other children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa: son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13. Hall and El Moussa have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship. In March, Hall shared a photo of herself and Brayden having fun at Knott's Berry Farm. The Instagram photo showed them smiling together while on a ride.

"Best mommy-son date day at Knott's." "Love our alone time…our talks, laughs, and junk food," Hall captioned the post. El Moussa responded with red heart emojis in the comments.

Christina Hall posted another update about her sons

In April, Hall shared another Instagram Story update about her sons, Brayden and Hudson. She mentioned that both boys had their tonsils removed. The photo showed Brayden and Hudson in their pajamas, working on a puzzle in the living room. "Tonsils out for both boys this morning...so far so good!" Hall wrote, tagging El Moussa.

El Moussa also announced the news on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Brayden in the hospital with the caption, "Bray did great getting his tonsils out today! He's ready for endless popsicles!"

The Fourth of July is undoubtedly a special occasion for Hall and her family. Hall's Instagram posts provide insight into their family life and the joy they find in spending holidays together. This year's Fourth of July promises to be a memorable one for Hall and her entire family as they get ready for their favorite holiday.

Christina Hall continues to share personal moments with her fans, offering insights into her family's celebrations and daily activities. Her posts share the value of family, co-parenting, and celebrating special occasions together.

