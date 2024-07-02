How Will Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Finale Lead To S3? Eric Bogosian Drops Hint

Interview with the Vampire star Eric Bogosian showed how the season 2 finale will transition into season 3. The final episode of season 2 will focus on Louis' quest for revenge against Lestat in Paris after Claudia's death. With the story nearing the end of Anne Rice's novel, season 3 will continue adapting stories from The Vampire Chronicles series.

Speaking with Collider about the upcoming season finale, Eric Bogosian, who plays journalist Daniel Molloy, explained how the final episode of Interview with the Vampire, season 2, will transition into season 3. He indicated that his character would remain important and that the episode would set up the next part of the story.

Interview with the Vampire season 3 focuses on Lestat’s rock band storyline

Interview with the Vampire season 3 is confirmed, following the plot of The Vampire Lestat. Lestat takes center stage, starting a rock band to reveal his story. Louis and Daniel will return, promising a fresh direction for the series.

In Season 2, the setup for the next chapter unfolds as Louis confronts Lestat in Paris, shedding light on their last encounter. Details from this confrontation might surface when Daniel publishes his book, prompting Lestat to emerge from hiding to clarify his past. This sets the stage for the next phase of The Vampire Chronicles, incorporating elements from later books.

Lestat highlights season 2 finale, sets stage for season 3

As Lestat becomes crucial to Interview with the Vampire's cast in season 3, his prominent role in the season 2 finale is expected. Alongside his guaranteed past appearance, he could dramatically narrate his story. The vampire characters will be central to shaping season 3's storyline.

The next season will adapt Rice’s 1985 novel The Vampire Lestat, shifting the focus from Louis to Lestat. Moreover, Jones thanked the cast, crew, and passionate fans, as well as Dan McDermott and Ben Davis, for supporting the adaptation of Anne Rice's novels.

