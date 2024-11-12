‘Really Anxious About...’: I’m A Celebrity Star Coleen Rooney Opens Up On Her Plans For Children Amidst Being Absent

Coleen Rooney is currently competing in the British reality TV show I’m A Celebrity. As she dives into the challenges of the jungle, she has been away from her children and family for four weeks.

Ahead of the show premiering on the network, she posted a video on her Instagram showing two whiteboards on which she penned the duties and responsibilities for the kids while she was away. Rooney went on to reveal that the “army of support” has helped her organize her kids’ needs in her absence.

Rooney is a mother of four kids, whom she shares with her husband and the English footballer, Wayne Rooney. The TV personality went on to admit that she is “really anxious" about participating in the show while leaving her sons at home.

In the video, Rooney opened up about her feelings and said, "I am really anxious about leaving the kids; that's my biggest thing; for weeks and months, that's been on my mind.”

She further added, "But I've come to terms with it and I've planned and prepped. I've got an army of people—family and friends—school friends all helping out with the kids. They are going to be fine; they'll probably have a great time."

ALSO READ: Are Outer Banks Cast Members Rudy Pankow And Madison Bailey Falling Apart? Here’s What The Fan Theories State Amidst Ongoing Drama

The TV star added that she had laid the cards, toys, and uniforms for her kids. She also left a note wherein the British native stated that she would be thinking of them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress’ fans showed their support for Rooney, as in the comment section, they revealed that they cheered for her throughout. One of the fans shared, "F*** yeah! Can't wait to see your humour shine!" Another user wrote, "I can only imagine how anxious you're feeling, but the kids will be fine and good on you!!"

As for the show, Rooney will star in I’m A Celebrity alongside Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse. The series will premiere with new tasks and participants on November 17.

ALSO READ: Who Are Emma Roberts' Parents? A Look At Eric Roberts And Kelly Cunningham