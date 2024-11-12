Are Outer Banks Cast Members Rudy Pankow And Madison Bailey Falling Apart? Here’s What The Fan Theories State Amidst Ongoing Drama

Outer Banks stars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey are allegedly experiencing a fallout, which fans of the show claim has affected the Netflix series' storyline.

Various fan theories have emerged following the season four finale, with some suggesting that Bailey's character could be partially responsible for JJ’s death in the final episodes, released earlier this month. In the show, Bailey portrays Kiara, the love interest of JJ, played by Pankow.

The alleged tension between Bailey and Pankow reportedly began during the filming of Outer Banks season 2. While the actors had great onscreen chemistry in the first season, fans took to social media to express their desire for the two to be together in real life.

However, during the production of the new episodes, news surfaced that the co-actors were seeing other people. In November 2020, Pankow confirmed his relationship with Elaine Siemek, who also worked as an assistant on the show.

Meanwhile, Madison Bailey revealed in June 2022 that she was in a relationship with her girlfriend, Mariah Linney.

As the promotions for season 2 began, the fans noticed that the interaction between Bailey and Pankow had visibly reduced, and the actors had stopped posting about each other on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, when the rumors and news got a bit out of hand in 2021, Pankow came in support of his co-star, Madison, and shared an Instagram post addressing the issue. In his post, he wrote, "Unfortunately, I’m here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis.”

He went on to state, “It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being made that go beyond the normal ‘hate.’ Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so.”

Following the explanation, the fans yet again pointed out that the chemistry between Bailey and Pankow was too off in season four, and the viewers claimed that the actors used body doubles to shoot for an intimate scene near the fear.

Amidst the fan theories, the makers of Outer Banks announced that the series has been renewed for season 5, and it will be the last for the series.

