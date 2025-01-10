Ricky Gervais Mentions Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, and More As Jokes He Would Make At Golden Globes If He Hosted

Ricky Gervais is without a doubt one of the most hilarious comedians of all time. With his perfect comic timing and expressive stints, Gervais has gripped everyone, shedding tears of laughter.

Meanwhile, the actor recently came forth with jokes he was planning to drop on the stage of this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Taking to X, the star from The Office uploaded an image of himself drowned in a bathtub.

The caption, however, had everyone intrigued, as he mentioned, “Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It’s been a pretty good year for material.”

In another tweet, Gervais was seen referring to Sean Diddy Combs.

"Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. What a year it's been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to the Vatican to meet the Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously, they weren't content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world," Gervais wrote.

Meanwhile, the comedian also went on to joke about Kevin Hart, stating that the actor was “uncomfortable” at Sean Diddy Combs’ parties, as the now-disgraced rapper “wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually, he had to shout, ‘Imma Midget, not a child.’"

In another such social media post, Ricky Gervais touched on Justin Timberlake’s arrest as well, while also making a reference to the artist’s number 1 hit, SexyBack.

"Justin Timberlake was convicted of drink driving. If he’d have gone to jail, he’d have heard the words “sexy back” a lot more often," the comedian mentioned.

The Golden Globes Awards were held on January 5, 2025, and were hosted by Nikki Glaser.

