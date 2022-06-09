Robert De Niro talks about Ray Liotta's tragic death: He was still young

Legendary actor Robert De Niro opens up about losing actor Ray Liotta in a recent interview with the Today show. De Niro had worked with Liotta on Goodfellas, a 1990 crime drama film. For those unversed, Liotta passed away in May at the age of 67 in his sleep. His death was rather sudden as he was shooting for a film abroad and was away from home at the time.

During the interview, De Niro was asked about his co-star Liotta's passing to which he replied by admitting that he had not been in touch with the actor after their brief engagement while filming the 1990 crime drama and he also confessed that he in fact did not personally know Liotta but emphasized that he loved his work and enjoyed watching the late's actors work. De Niro added, "He was a wonderful actor and I'm very sad. He was still young, as far as I'm concerned," via ET.

Meanwhile, previously the veteran actor had also issued a statement to the outlet and mentioned, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace." Moreover, Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese also recently opened up about Liotta's tragic death and shared his regret of not working with him again on a project. The director wrote in a letter to The Guardian, "We had many plans to work together again but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right. I regret that now."

ALSO READ Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and more pay tribute to Ray Liotta after his sudden death