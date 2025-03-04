Robert Pattinson Hopes to Reunite With The Batman Co-star Zoë Kravitz on Future Projects; ‘I’m Actually Talking to…’

Robert Pattinson might now be booked and busy with the promotions of Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, releasing March 7th, 2025, however, he is also cooking a plethora of future projects that involve his The Batman co-star Zoë Kravitz. Pattinson recently expressed his love for Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, which arrived in August 2024.

For Hero magazine, in a conversation with Naomi Ackie, who also appears in Mickey 17, Pattinson discussed their upcoming film as well as a sudden change in their schedules following a drought during the Hollywood strikes. Ackie revealed she filmed Blink Twice right before Bong's sci-fi film. The duo reflected on the fascination with the strange sci-fi genre and the mass appeal it holds, which brought them to discuss The Batman.

When Ackie asked if Pattinson was going to film Batman soon, he laughingly said, "I f-cking hope so. I started out as young Batman and I'm going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel."

The duo moved on to talk about the tiresome press junkets they have to actively participate in during the promotions of a project. Ackie said, "To be fair, when you go from one job to the next, it all kind of blurs into one. Like I can not remember most of Blink Twice, and I'm going to try, but I'm struggling to remember a lot of Mickey 17."

Pattinson responded by saying he loved watching Blink Twice, calling it "great."

When Ackie brought up that perhaps, Kravitz and Pattinson should collaborate on her next film, Pattinson quipped, "I'm actually talking to her about a couple of things."

Pattinson also spoke about his unique point of reference for creative projects that do not essentially make sense to others. He said, "When I'm doing promo stuff, a lot of my references make sense to me, but not to anybody else."

This reminded Ackie of a deleted scene in Blink Twice, there's a scene, she got inspired to do from an old Jerry Lewis video. Agreeing with the Twilight actor, Ackie added, "That's the most exciting stuff when you can find inspiration in something that nobody else can see."

Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 opens in theaters in the U.S. on March 7th, 2025.