Ron Weasley is Dad Again: Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Secretly Welcomes Second Child With Partner Georgia

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is a dad again. The actor who portrayed the role of Ron Weasley in the wizard movie series welcomed his second child with his longtime partner, Georgia Groome. Grint stepped out in a black ensemble, with the newborn resting on his chest. Groome, too, accompanied the dad and the baby, dressed in a casual grey sweater and a beige jacket. The new mom was all smiles as she noticed the cameras being pointed at her.

Advertisement

Grint and Groome took turns with their newborn, who was wrapped in a white blanket. Moreover, the baby seemed to have his father's red hair. The couple also shares a daughter together, whom they welcomed in 2020.

The actor had joined Instagram five years ago to announce the birth of his daughter, Wednesday. At the time, he wrote in the caption, "Hey Instagram...only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." That was only one of the two appearances of his first child on the dad of two's social media feed.

The movie star has mostly kept his personal life private but made a rare comment about fatherhood in 2021. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared, "It's great. I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing." He further added, "It's amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It's all I really care about, so it's been great."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ahead of his second child's birth, Grint was hit with a legal blow: a 1.8 million pound tax bill dating back to 2011-12.

The actor received fame after appearing in the Harry Potter films as Ron Weasley.