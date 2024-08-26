Rumer Willis Reveals How Her Dad is Doing After the Dementia Diagnosis: See Here

Legendary actor Bruce Willis shocked his fans back in 2022 after he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder Frontotemporal Dementia. The Die Hard actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis and daughter, Rumer Willis have always kept his fans updated about his health condition via social media.

Recently, Rumer Willis shared an update on her father's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. During an uncensored Ask Me Anything on her Instagram story, Rumer Willis was asked about her father’s health condition and its progress. The user wrote:

"How's your dad doing? Sending love to all of you guys,"

To which Rumer Willis responded

"He is great; I love him so much. Thank you."

This is not the first time Rumer Willis was asked about her father's neurodegenerative condition during her appearance on a reputed chat show today in May. Rumer Willis was previously asked for an update on her dad during an appearance on the Today show in May. She said, "He's so good. I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York], and Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet."

The family disclosed Bruce Willis’s health condition in March 2022—that he had been diagnosed with aphasia—before his better half, Emma Heming Willis, went on to confirm that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is all set to publish a book based on her experience as a caregiver to her actor husband after he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder frontotemporal dementia.

However, the book hasn’t been given a name as of now. According to the media outlet, The Guardian, the book would be published by Open Fluid, Maria Shriver’s publishing imprint, probably by 2025. According to a statement given by Emma Heming Willis for Maria Shriver’s newsletter, the former model has said:

“For many people, their first touch point about this disease is received in their doctor’s office. I think it’s very important how this information is relayed from doctor to patient and loved one. Having resources and information readily available is imperative. I know from my experience and from other care partners that I have spoken to that our stories are unfortunately similar. We left that office with close to no resources or support and with a diagnosis that I could hardly pronounce.”

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) refers to a collection of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. As these regions gradually shrink or atrophy, individuals may experience significant challenges with speech, emotional regulation, and personality changes.

Over time, other symptoms may develop, such as a decline in motor skills, difficulty walking and swallowing, and the onset of muscle spasms. The progression of symptoms is typically gradual but persistent. FTD generally manifests between the ages of 40 and 65, though it can occur earlier. It is the most common type of dementia among individuals under 60.

