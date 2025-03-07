Running Point Actress Kate Hudson Shares She is Not 'Done' Having Kids; Says, ‘It Gets A Little Scarier...’

Kate Hudson is not ruling out having more children. The Running Point actress, who has three kids, spoke about her love for motherhood during an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 6. Hudson shared that she often wonders if she is truly done having kids.

"I could have so many kids," Hudson told Kelce. "I even think about it right now. I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I just can't imagine being done." She added that it feels strange to decide to stop having children when she enjoys being a mother so much.

Hudson, who has been a mom for over 20 years, reflected on the different parenting experiences with each of her children. She shares 21-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 13-year-old Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 5-year-old Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Speaking to Netflix’s Skip Intro host Krista Smith, Hudson reflected on how parenting has evolved for her over the years as per People.

She shared that having children at different stages of life has been an interesting experience, with her youngest still a baby, Bing approaching puberty, and Ryder already an adult. Watching her kids grow and thrive, she said, feels like one of her greatest accomplishments as a parent.

During the podcast, Hudson and Kelce, who is expecting her fourth child, discussed the differences between raising sons and daughters. Kelce, who has three girls, mentioned that she has never experienced raising boys. Hudson shared that having a daughter has been a unique experience for her.

Hudson described her bond with her daughter Rani as unique, saying they are inseparable. She compared their connection to Velcro, stating how different it feels from her experiences with her sons.

Meanwhile, Kelce, who is expecting another baby girl, shared that she and her husband, Jason Kelce, had considered naming their child Andie, inspired by Hudson’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days character, Andie Anderson. Hudson was delighted by the idea, calling it the cutest name.